The Lords of the Fallen has a boss nearly identical to Elden Ring's Melania

Cezar Virtosu, the creative director for The Lords of the Fallen has recently revealed the team working on the game at Hexworks "braced for impact" when Elden Ring was released, waiting to see how similar their game was to FromSoftware's latest RPG.

It was also revealed in the same interview with Edge magazine (thanks, GamesRadar) that The Lords of the Fallen features not only some similar design aspects to Elden Ring, but it also has a boss that heavily resembles Melania.

Melania is a name that will send most Elden Ring players spiralling into war-like flashbacks of their time spent trying to beat the incredibly tough foe. So, if a similar enemy is to be found in The Lords of the Fallen, we can only hope they're not as difficult to beat.

Virtosu also said that there's a lot of pressure that comes from being compared to the Soulsborne series, especially after the release of Elden Ring. "People have asked, 'Do you guys have horse combat? Do you have an open world?'"

But it does seem that The Lords of the Fallen developers are thankful for the influence of FromSoftware. "Miyazaki is our daddy and our grandaddy," Virtosu said. "Without him, we wouldn't have any jobs."