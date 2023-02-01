The Lords of the Fallen gets stunning new screenshots

HQ

While it's most certainly no direct-feed screenshots Hexworks and CI Games are treating us to, these eight new The Lords of the Fallen images still shows a brilliant art-direction and extremely high ambitions when it comes to graphical fidelity.

The Lords of the Fallen is the sequel to Lords of the Fallen and takes place a long, long time after the first game, and seems to be something of a soft reboot. We're promised an adventure that's more than five times as big as the original and offers pretty much everything we could possibly ask for from a modern RPG (including co-op online for those who wish to take on the campaign with a friend).

The Lords of the Fallen launches this year for PC, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. Check out the new screenshots below, and make sure to enhance them by clicking on them - as this is stunning stuff.