news
The Lords of the Fallen

The Lords of the Fallen gets stunning new screenshots

The sequel to the popular Soulslike shows off its new look.

HQ

While it's most certainly no direct-feed screenshots Hexworks and CI Games are treating us to, these eight new The Lords of the Fallen images still shows a brilliant art-direction and extremely high ambitions when it comes to graphical fidelity.

The Lords of the Fallen is the sequel to Lords of the Fallen and takes place a long, long time after the first game, and seems to be something of a soft reboot. We're promised an adventure that's more than five times as big as the original and offers pretty much everything we could possibly ask for from a modern RPG (including co-op online for those who wish to take on the campaign with a friend).

The Lords of the Fallen launches this year for PC, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. Check out the new screenshots below, and make sure to enhance them by clicking on them - as this is stunning stuff.

