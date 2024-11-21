The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim's popcorn bucket is a massive warhammer

HQ

2024 is the year of the popcorn bucket. When the Dune: Part Two promotional popcorn bucket looked a bit too much like it was ready for the bedroom, immediately other movies started following the trend of having viral popcorn buckets.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is no different, but instead of going down the NSFW route, instead you'll get a 27-inch warhammer as your promotional item. As reported by The Direct, the hammer's head opens up to store your popcorn, and it'll be $32.99 in AMC theatres. It's currently unknown whether the hammers will be available internationally.

There's also a stein that you can get as a decorative item, but really the hammer is the grand prize. You'll be able to get your hands on it when The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim releases in theatres on the 13th of December.

