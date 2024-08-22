The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim goes totally anime in first trailer

Many are eagerly awaiting the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power next Thursday, but that's not the only thing we'll see of J.R.R. Tolkien's universe this year.

New Line Cinema has finally given us the first trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, and it's quite clear that director Kenji Kamiyama is taking a fairly different approach to exploring this universe than Peter Jackson did. Quite interesting, as Jackson is producing the film that is set to premiere on the 13th of December. Here's a synopsis if you're confused by what happens in the trailer:

"Set 183 years before the events chronicled in the original trilogy of films, "The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim" tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan. A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg— a mighty fortress that will later come to be known as Helm's Deep. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Héra, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction."