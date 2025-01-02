The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim almost killed its director

HQ

In a recent interview with IndieWire, director Kenji Kamiyama and producer Joseph Chou shared the behind-the-scenes challenges of creating The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. Kamiyama spoke candidly about the intense pressure of the project, especially given the tight deadline. Meanwhile, Chou revealed that Kamiyama's attention to every detail—right down to motion capture and final animation—was so relentless that it "nearly killed him."

The anime, which focuses on the story of Rohan's royal family during their defense against the Dunlendings, faced a whirlwind production schedule. With over 60 animation studios worldwide working together, the team had to push boundaries to meet the deadline. Animating horses, often considered one of the most difficult tasks in animation, proved particularly challenging.

While The War of the Rohirrim has received its share of praise for its unique take on Middle-earth, it has also faced criticism, particularly from fans expecting more from such a beloved franchise. The final product is undoubtedly a product of immense effort, but it's clear that not everyone was on board with this anime rendition. Have you seen the movie? What did you think of this anime version of The Lord of the Rings?