The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers is the biggest film of the year!

Who would have thought it, after 23 years, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers is officially the biggest film of the year once again. Following securing the record back in 2002 when it originally premiered, being the year's top earner with nearing $1 billion to its name, the re-release of the movie has arrived to thunderous fanfare, topping the charts for the year by a big margin!

Granted, we are talking about the 2026 charts, which currently hold two entrants. The number one spot goes to the 2026 re-release of The Two Towers with a whopping $8,378 to its name, and it's followed by only We Bury the Dead, which has so far notched up a jaw-dropping $73 by Box Office Mojo's count.

This chart only includes films that have actually premiered in this calendar year, spanning less than two full days so far, which is why Avatar: Fire and Ash's tens of millions of dollars in ticket sales, as one example, don't count. Still, as we're talking thousands of dollars for the two films included at the moment, it's unlikely that The Two Towers will hold the record for long, as something will no doubt debut over the weekend and secure enough ticket sales to steal the crown.

Will you be returning to cinemas to watch The Two Towers again?