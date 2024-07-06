The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's second season has a troll based on Breaking Bad's Mike

HQ

The idea of having a character from Middle-earth and used in a The Lord of the Rings project based on you must be massively flattering, at least we assume that is the case the majority of the time.

Because in a recent interview with Empire, it was revealed by The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's showrunner Patrick McKay that a snow troll character was based on Breaking Bad's Mike Ehrmantraut, played by Jonathan Banks.

The troll in question is called Damrod the Hill-troll, and speaking about the character, McKay added, "[He] was inspired in part by Mike Ehrmantraut in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. If you look at the way he moves and his casual sense of strength."

We're not sure if Banks should be flattered or not that a troll character was based on him. At the end of the day, many of us would likely chomp at a chance to have an orc or goblin from Middle-earth based on us.