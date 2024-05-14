The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's second season arrives in August

It's almost time to return to Middle-earth as part of Amazon Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series. The massively expensive show will be returning to the streamer in a few months, on August 29 to be exact, and with that date in mind, a trailer has also been shared to give us a teaser of what it will be serving up.

According to the synopsis, the second season of The Rings of Power will see Sauron returning. It states: "Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will."

As you can see, this follow-up season will see many actors and characters returning, including Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Ismael Cruz Cordova as Arondir, Charlie Vickers as Halbrand/Sauron, Daniel Weyman as the Stranger, Markella Kavenagh as Nori Brandyfoot, and many others.

Check out the trailer for the new season below ahead of its arrival on August 29.