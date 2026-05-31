The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's fourth season could start filming in early 2027

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While we do know that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will return this November for its third season, the fate of the show beyond this remains up in the air. But judging by a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, we should expect more from this era of Middle-earth in the imminent future.

It's claimed that while Season 4 has yet to be greenlit by Prime Video, the current plan is for pre-production to commence in the autumn of 2026 before the full production kicks off in early 2027. As this show is an absolute behemoth, we should not expect a premiere date in 2027, as it'll likely be sometime in 2028 when the fourth season arrives, assuming the greenlight goes through and the next episodes are filmed.

It does seem likely that the greenlight will happen, as The Rings of Power continues to be one of Prime Video's most popular shows, with around 185 million viewers to date around the world, plus being the streamer's biggest launch for any original show ever.