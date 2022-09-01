Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power producer speaks out about Embracer's acquisition of Tolkien's fantasy world

      "Tolkien I think, belongs to everyone and there will be many more adaptations of his work".

      Tomorrow is a huge day for both Amazon Prime Video and also fans of J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy world, The Lord of the Rings, as the huge budget TV series framed around the Second Age will begin streaming.

      Known as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, we've recently published our review on the first two episodes of the series (which you can read here), but for those wondering if Embracer Group's acquisition of Tolkien's IP will change the fate of the show, producer Lindsey Weber spoke to IGN to state.

      "[T]here's no shortage of stories in Tolkien. You could do another 50 hours and another 50 hours and you'd still have more and not scratch the surface. We are telling a Second Age story and obviously hope to be the definitive version of that Second Age story. But Galadriel, for example, is an immortal character and there's no shortage of stories to go around."

      As for what will become of The Rings of Power if Embracer begins to ramp up development on entertainment products, Weber also talked about that briefly, adding, "Look, Tolkien I think, belongs to everyone and there will be many more adaptations of his work, I'm quite sure, beyond our own. And there have been before us and will be after us. And it's just a sea of imagination that I think will spawn many, many adaptations."

      Are you excited to watch The Rings of Power, and what would you like to see Embracer do with Tolkien's fantasy world?

