The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is starting with a dual-episode premiere

HQ

We're getting ever closer to the release date for Amazon's expensive TV series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and with that being the case, Amazon has shared a couple of extra details relating to the show's premiere.

Namely that the series will actually kick-off with a dual-episode premiere, meaning when the show starts on September 2, fans can look forward to a double-helping of Middle-Earth goodness. Following this, the rest of the episodes will debut on a weekly basis, every Friday.

To add to this, Amazon has announced precisely when you can start watching these episodes on September 2. For UK viewers that will be 2:00 BST (3:00 CEST for European fans), so make sure to plan ahead if you want to check out the show the very second that it lands on Prime Video.