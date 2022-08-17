Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is starting with a dual-episode premiere

And Amazon has announced the release time for the series.

We're getting ever closer to the release date for Amazon's expensive TV series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and with that being the case, Amazon has shared a couple of extra details relating to the show's premiere.

Namely that the series will actually kick-off with a dual-episode premiere, meaning when the show starts on September 2, fans can look forward to a double-helping of Middle-Earth goodness. Following this, the rest of the episodes will debut on a weekly basis, every Friday.

To add to this, Amazon has announced precisely when you can start watching these episodes on September 2. For UK viewers that will be 2:00 BST (3:00 CEST for European fans), so make sure to plan ahead if you want to check out the show the very second that it lands on Prime Video.

