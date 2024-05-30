The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power images confirm Rory Kinnear is Tom Bombadil in season 2

HQ

Amazon has managed to keep details about the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power fairly secret. This has left fans speculating about the little information we've received, including who Rory Kinnear will be playing. No need to speculate any more.

A press release confirms that Rory Kinnear has the honour of being Tom Bombadil in season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power when it starts on Prime Video the 29th of August.

A very interesting choice, as we never got to see Bombadil in Peter Jackson's film, despite him being a memorable part of the books. Then it's worth celebrating this occasion with the four images of Rory Kinnear as Tom Bombadil below.