The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power begins work on Season 3

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is Amazon's foray into big-budget fantasy. Following plenty of well-known characters from the original books and movies but being set before Sauron rose again to power, The Rings of Power gives us a look at life before Bilbo and Frodo got their Hobbit hands on the One Ring.

Season 1 did well with bringing in viewers, but critics were somewhat lukewarm on the show considering how much effort Amazon had put in to making it a reality. Even with all the money in the world, you can't fix mediocrity, by the looks of things.

Still, as per The Hollywood Reporter, it seems Amazon is showing no sign of slowing down when it comes to producing the series. Already, early work is beginning on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3.

Season 2 isn't far off from release. Having wrapped filming, we're expecting to see it return this year, along with another fantasy heavy-hitter in HBO's House of the Dragon.