The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum locked in for December 2027, with Jamie Dornan as the new Aragorn

HQ

As part of CinemaCon, Warner Bros. has had a lot to share about the upcoming return of The Lord of the Rings, as a great emphasis has been placed on what to expect from the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum movie.

For one, Warner Bros. has confirmed that the film will open in cinemas specifically on December 17, 2027, and to build upon this, the main and core cast for the movie has been named.

As expected, a few Middle-earth veterans will be back, with Andy Serkis returning as Gollum, Ian McKellen reprising his Gandalf duties, Elijah Wood set to breath more life into Frodo, and Lee Pace donning his Elven crown once more as the regal Thranduil.

But to build upon this, we've been told that Kate Winslet is joining the movie as the character of Marigol and Jamie Dornan is set to take over from Viggo Mortensen as Strider, AKA Aragorn.

Needless to say, it seems like we have plenty to look forward to when this movie arrives in cinemas next winter.