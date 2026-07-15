The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum has officially started production

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After months and months of planning and preparation, it has officially been confirmed that The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum has started production and is in the process of filming in New Zealand.

This information was confirmed by Warner Bros. in a short video featuring director Andy Serkis in his full motion-capture suit and preparing to film scenes as the character of Gollum. This was then accompanied by a flyover shot of a New Zealand mountain range where another set has been created and is being ready to be used in the project.

We likely won't be seeing much else from the film for a little while now as the cast and crew disappear into their work to ensure the movie is ready for its planned premiere date, which is still slated for December 17, 2027. Still, what we do know is Jamie Dornan is among the cast and taking over the role of Aragorn, while Kate Winslet makes her Middle-earth debut, and Anya Taylor-Joy will be starring as an elf as well.