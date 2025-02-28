The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum delayed until 2027

HQ

There will be a delay in the release of the next big The Lord of the Rings project, with The Hunt for Gollum, which was due to hit cinemas next year and now has been pushed back to December 2027. Andy Serkis, who is both directing the film and starring as Gollum, explains to The Direct that the project is still in the early stages of development and that script work is still in full swing.

Preparation for filming is expected to begin later this year and is estimated to take six to seven months, with actual filming not scheduled until next year, and rumoured to include Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen, and Orlando Bloom.

The Hunt for Gollum is set just before the events of The Lord of the Rings, and focuses on Gandalf and Aragorn trying to find Gollum, a story mentioned in Tolkien's books but never before depicted in any detail.

What do you think of the project, could it be interesting and are you keen for more The Lord of the Rings?