The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum adds Anya Taylor-Joy to its cast

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Warner Bros. has announced that another major name is joining the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. On top of Jamie Dornan taking over the role of Aragorn from Viggo Mortensen, Andy Serkis returning as Gollum, and Kate Winslet making her Middle-earth debut as the female lead of the movie, now it has been confirmed that Anya Taylor-Joy will play a part in the flick.

As confirmed on social media, we're told that Taylor-Joy will play the character of Seren, who is regarded as a woodland elf and an agent of Thranduil. It's an original character and not one previously known in Middle-earth lore, so expect to hear a bunch more about Seren as production on the flick continues to progress.

The current plan is for The Hunt for Gollum to open in cinemas in December 2027, meaning we likely won't see a trailer until next year. The good news is that production is underway in New Zealand.