The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War announced

We assume most of you will be thrilled to hear that Warner has just announced a new strategy game based on Lord of the rings, with the characters and locations we love so much. The game is called The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War, but we also assume at least some of you will be less thrilled when we reveal that is is a smartphone game.

So far, basically nothing is known about it other than what was included in the Twitter announcement:

"We are pleased to announce our collaboration with NetEase, Inc. on the mobile game development of The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War. Set in the Third Age of Middle-earth, this latest mobile strategy game will feature iconic characters and locations from the original trilogy."

Hopefully, we'll get more information and a trailer soon, and when we do - we'll be back with more information.