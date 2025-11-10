The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria sequel appears to be in the works

HQ

While Lord of the Rings fans might currently be dealing with the second cancellation of an MMO set in Tolkien's world, there are still new experiences set to hit Middle-earth soon, as a sequel to The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria appears to be in the works.

As spotted by Wccftech and originally caught by Timur222, an executive producer at Free Range Games who has since left the company wrote of her experience on LinkedIn. There, she stated hat her work involved "overseeing the post-production lifecycle of The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria franchise (and sequel) and a new unannounced IP with a $100 million budget and a 130-person distributed team."

Currently, Return to Moria is about to get a big bit of DLC content in the Durin's Folk pack, which gives around 20 hours of new content, including a new area and recruitable NPC companions. That launches on the 18th of November, but it seems already Free Range Games has plans to go bigger and bolder with a full sequel in the works.