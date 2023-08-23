The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria launches on PC and PS5 on October 24

HQ

Free Range Games has announced that its upcoming co-op survival crafting title The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria will launch digitally on PC and PS5 on October 24. A physical release for the PS5 will also follow shortly after on December 5.

Set within the same universe of the popular fantasy series, Return to Moria allows players to create their own custom Dwarf before venturing into the Mines of Moria. Players will need to delve deep into the game's crafting system and equip themselves with the best gear possible if they wish to emerge victorious with treasure.

Xbox fans don't need to worry about missing out as the game will come to Xbox Series consoles at an unconfirmed date in early 2024.

Thanks, IGN.