The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria launches in Autumn 2023

We've not had the best start for The Lord of the Rings games this year. Gollum was, well, one of the worst messes we've seen in some time, but there still seems to be hope in The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria.

At the Summer Game Fest Live presentation, the survival game showed off how a player and their friends can dive deep into the abandoned dwarven city, digging their way to forgotten treasures and fighting off those that have made it their new home.

We got a Autumn 2023 release window for The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, and hopefully the developers can stick to that window to avoid another Gollum disaster.