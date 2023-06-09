Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria launches in Autumn 2023

Get ready to get down a mine and dig a hole with your dwarven brethren.

We've not had the best start for The Lord of the Rings games this year. Gollum was, well, one of the worst messes we've seen in some time, but there still seems to be hope in The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria.

At the Summer Game Fest Live presentation, the survival game showed off how a player and their friends can dive deep into the abandoned dwarven city, digging their way to forgotten treasures and fighting off those that have made it their new home.

We got a Autumn 2023 release window for The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, and hopefully the developers can stick to that window to avoid another Gollum disaster.

HQ

