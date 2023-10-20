The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria goes gold on PC, but gets delayed on PS5

HQ

We're days away from The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria making its debut on PC, and with this being the case, developer Free Range Games has now announced that the title has officially gone Mithril (or gold, as the rest of the industry calls it), meaning the game has concluded development and is ready to be put into the hands of fans.

But there is a catch as the developer has also confirmed that the PS5 edition of the game has been delayed and will no longer be launching on Tuesday, October 24th, but instead on December 3, 2023.

As for why the PS5 edition needed to be delayed, the developer states: "We are taking this additional time to improve various aspects of the PS5 version, and to ensure we can deliver the highest possible quality for PlayStation gamers. Our teams apologise for the delay and are fully committed to delivering an amazing experience on PS5 this December."

Will you be playing Return to Moria on PC next week or do you instead plan on waiting until December for the PS5 version?