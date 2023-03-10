The Lord of the Rings is coming to UK theatres

HQ

The Lord of the Rings is coming to UK stages in the form of a musical.

Produced by West Berkshire's Watermill Theatre, it promises an immersive experience in an open air environment, with the River Lambourn as its backdrop.

The show has music from A.R. Rahman (Bombay Dreams, Slumdog Millionaire) and Christopher Nightingale (Matilda the Musical), and will open on Bilbo Baggins' eleventy-first birthday.

The official description reads: "As the Hobbits celebrate Bilbo Baggins' eleventy-first birthday, he gifts his nephew Frodo his inheritance - including his most precious belonging - a gold ring.

"Little does he know that his legacy will confront Frodo with an immense and impossible task; a perilous journey across the darkest realms of Mordor to foil the Dark Lord's quest for total dominion.

"Bursting out of the theatre and into the Watermill gardens, be immersed in the magical landscape of Tolkien and join an ensemble cast and large-scale puppets on an epic journey celebrating the power of friendship and common goodness to conquer unimaginable evil."

Paul Hart, the Watermill Theatre's artistic director, added: "We're going to give audiences a very visceral experience in that they'll be arriving into The Shire for Bilbo Baggins' 'eleventy first' [111st] birthday 'on our lawn".

Tickets for The Lord of the Rings the musical go on sale on March 15 for Watermill supporters, March 21 for email subscribers, and March 22 for general sale.