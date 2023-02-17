The Lord of the Rings IP will have 5 new games release in the next year

HQ

As one of the most popular IPs in the world, it's no surprise that Embracer Group has big plans for The Lord of the Rings. After acquiring the rights to the IP last year, a recent financial report from Embracer shows that we could be seeing 5 new titles based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien in the next year.

By the end of March 2024, Embracer Group plans to have 5 new games released, which are currently being worked on at external studios. Currently, we know of two of these games. One of them is The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, a stealth/adventure title that has faced heavy delays on numerous occasions, but is actually expected to come out this year.

The other title is The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, which takes you and a few friends on a co-op, dwarven adventure through the legendary mines of Moria. Return to Moria is set to release later this year for PC.

The other three titles have not yet been announced, but it seems unlikely they'll be major console releases and are instead probably mobile games.

Are you excited to see these 5 new games set in The Lord of the Rings' universe?