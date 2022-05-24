Cookies

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will launch this September

The stealth adventure game from Daedalic Entertainment has a firm date on when it will debut.

HQ

Nacon and Daedalic Entertainment has announced that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will in fact be launching this September. Following the previous delay that knocked it out of its 2021 release window entirely, the developer has now announced that the original stealth adventure game based on the twisted Hobbit will in fact be launching on September 1.

This game will see Gollum travelling across Middle-Earth in the hopes of once again being reunited with his Precious, the One Ring that was taken by Bilbo Baggins during the events of The Hobbit. However, it's worth noting that the storyline is not connected to any of the major motion pictures or any other The Lord of the Rings game, and is instead Daedalic's own take on the works of author J.R.R. Tolkien.

Alongside the announcement of this release date, we've had the chance to take a hands-off look at The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. You can read our opinions here.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

