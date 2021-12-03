The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be at The Game Awards

HQ

The Game Awards starts on December 10 and the somewhat ungodly hour of 1:00 GMT / 2:00 CET (yes, in the middle of the night). The producer and host Geoff Keighley has promised 30 to 40 announcements and at least ten of them will be new games.

Now we've got confirmed that one of the game's we'll see more of, is in fact The Lord of the Rings: Gollum as the official Twitter account of the game says we should tune in on the show. The game was supposed to be launched by now, but was one of the first major titles this year to be delayed until 2022, which happened back in January.

We are looking forward to see what the extra development time has meant for the game, and hopefully we'll get both gameplay and a release date.