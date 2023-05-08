The Lord of the Rings: Gollum takes about 20 hours to complete

HQ

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has been in the works for a long time now and was announced during 2019, but has suffered some severe delays along the way. Now it is finally getting closer to the release and on May 25 we will finally get to enjoy Gollum's adventure. According to the developers, it should take roughly 20 hours from start to finish if you play relaxed and take your time as the developers themselves recommend, but you can get through the story faster. Producer Harald Rieger says:

"A relaxed playthrough of the game with exploration of the beautifully crafted environments and listening to dialogues will take around 20 hours. Avid adventure players will be able to finish the game faster but we advise everyone to take their time and breathe the air of Middle-earth."

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will take place eight years before the events of the books and tell a whole new story about the fish-loving ring bearer. It will be released on May 25 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.

What are your expectations on Gollum's adventure?

"Sneaky little hobbitses!"

Thanks GamingBolt