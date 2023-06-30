Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum studio stops developing games

And cancels another project in Tolkien's universe to focus on publishing.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

I'm far from the only one that thought it was obvious The Lord of the Rings: Gollum wouldn't stand a chance in today's market, but it's never fun to see developers apologise for the state of their game. Commercial failure is even worse, something we get an example of today.

Games Wirtschaft was the first to report that Daedalic Entertainment has decided to shut down its development department to focus on publishing games, and with that lay off 25 employees. A representative from Daedalic has now confirmed this in an email to me, stating that part of the reason for this is that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum failed to live up to the company's expectations.

We'll still get the promised patch, but then it's all about publishing. This also means another The Lord of the Rings game we've heard rumblings about has been cancelled, so the next big game we'll see in the universe will either be Amazon's MMO or something unannounced from the ambitious Embracer Group.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Related texts

0
The Lord of the Rings: GollumScore

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Daedalic's stealth-platformer is finally here, but is it as delicious as Samwise's potato stew or a flop like Éowyn's unrequited love for Aragorn? We have tons of thoughts.



Loading next content