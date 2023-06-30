The Lord of the Rings: Gollum studio stops developing games

HQ

I'm far from the only one that thought it was obvious The Lord of the Rings: Gollum wouldn't stand a chance in today's market, but it's never fun to see developers apologise for the state of their game. Commercial failure is even worse, something we get an example of today.

Games Wirtschaft was the first to report that Daedalic Entertainment has decided to shut down its development department to focus on publishing games, and with that lay off 25 employees. A representative from Daedalic has now confirmed this in an email to me, stating that part of the reason for this is that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum failed to live up to the company's expectations.

We'll still get the promised patch, but then it's all about publishing. This also means another The Lord of the Rings game we've heard rumblings about has been cancelled, so the next big game we'll see in the universe will either be Amazon's MMO or something unannounced from the ambitious Embracer Group.