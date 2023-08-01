Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum latest patch fixes tons of issues and bugs
Not that it fixes the fundamental problems with the game.
HQ
Daedalic Entertainment has released a new patch for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, and this one tackles a whole bunch of bugs and issues that have been plaguing the title since its launch.
Granted, this patch doesn't look to fix the more fundamental and systematic problems with the game, but if there has been a bug affecting your playthrough, check out the patch notes below to see if it has been addressed.
Adjusted DLSS default mode from "off" to "auto" to prevent stuttering and performance issues when playing with RTX without DLSS.
Resolved a low reproducibility bug where parts of the environment could be missing.
Fixed an issue where quest markers could disappear after continuing from the main menu.
Fixed an issue where interactable objects become non interactable after restarting.
Fixed Bugs in the checkpoint system to improve the titles stability and clear annoying gameplay bugs
Corrected the issue of the Bird losing the player's chosen color in the breeding mission.
Fixed the Bell in "Thranduil's Halls - Cellars" being placed before the player placed it.
Resolved a malfunctioning interactable object in "Thranduil's Halls - Cellars".
Fixed a conditional blocker that caused Gollum to die if restarting during the beetle conflict.
Fixed an unresponsive situation where the Pause Menu overlapped with a Game Over screen.
Addressed the issue of losing mouse focus when opening settings.
Fixed a blocker in the tower of light where the guard could see the player after spawning.
Increased the chase radius for the "Cruel Woman" chase to prevent save games where the player cannot keep up anymore.
Fixed a locked camera issue in the cart sequence in the "Sewers".
Improved Bird Training Spy Mission and Morning Visits, fixing several bugs.
Resolved missing environment issues in "Tower of Light".
Fixed cog wheels spinning in random directions.
Fixed nervous hands achievement behavior.
Adjusting DLSS mode and sharpness when loading a save from a previous version.
Fixed background sequence causing blocker behavior in Sewers.
Overall fixes for background sequences.
Fixed a Game Over screen in the tutorial when restarting from the main menu during the chase sequence.
Fixed a possible bypass in Tower of Light Day 6 that caused a blocker.
Fixed a softlock in Shadow Mountains when jumping off a cliff during a checkpoint.
Added required checkpoint to Great Halls Low Day 1.
Fixed malfunctioning trigger in Beast Pits Day 3.
Fixed unresponsive menu issue after quitting from Gamma settings.
Unloaded sublevel issue in the Black Pits cart mission fixed.
Halls of Grond & Execution chambers - fixed and adjusted rotating wheels.
Fixed extra camera shakes.
Gollum Groom is now covered correctly by translucency while still respecting DOF and refraction.
Fixed possibility to end the Sewers without killing both orcs.
Fixed some localization issues.
Fix excessive camera rotation during frame drops.
Solved the issue of no sound in the cutscene of Cook's death.
Fixed KingsGrove missing sublevel when the escape orcs quest started.
Resolved tutorial checkpoint issue in the chase mission.
Fixed German conflict menu choice being displayed as French.
Fixed several VO subtitle inconsistencies.
Fixed Pause Menu malfunctioning after initial load of the game.
Refresh animation state when Gollum is pushed by another character in crouch mode.
Added missing "Hold" to Food tutorial in German and both traditional and simplified Chinese.
Fixed a blocker in Mines Day 2 where the environment would unload before reaching the 3rd tunnel.
Redundant collectibles removed for ending levels.
Fixed unresponsive puzzle door in Ruins Outside when loading from Main Menu.
Fixed blocked progress after the throttle tutorial when restarting from a checkpoint.
Fixed Gollum floating at the beginning for Chapter 2.
Fixed a softlock in Outer Gardens where Gollum would be detected immediately after spawning.
Resolved Gollum staying in the shadow form even after exiting the shadow volume.
Fixed softlock in "Queen Cascades" where it's possible to avoid quest dialog when loading checkpoint.
Fixed missing Mell water spot VFX when loading checkpoint.
Fixed missing Grashneg lantern issue when loading checkpoints in Shelob's Lair.
Fixed unresponsive map / collectible screen when spamming open / close buttons.
Improved NPC navigation around Gollum.
Fixed a conditional blocker when returning from haze in Haze Gate.
Kings Grove - fixed incorrect quest marker when loading checkpoint.
Fixed wrong spawn location, direction, and missing quest marker on a specific checkpoint in the Finale.
Fix for wall running not always triggering correctly.
Riverpath fixed invisible 2 elves' issue at the end of the level.