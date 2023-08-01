The Lord of the Rings: Gollum latest patch fixes tons of issues and bugs

HQ

Daedalic Entertainment has released a new patch for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, and this one tackles a whole bunch of bugs and issues that have been plaguing the title since its launch.

Granted, this patch doesn't look to fix the more fundamental and systematic problems with the game, but if there has been a bug affecting your playthrough, check out the patch notes below to see if it has been addressed.



Adjusted DLSS default mode from "off" to "auto" to prevent stuttering and performance issues when playing with RTX without DLSS.



Resolved a low reproducibility bug where parts of the environment could be missing.



Fixed an issue where quest markers could disappear after continuing from the main menu.



Fixed an issue where interactable objects become non interactable after restarting.



Fixed Bugs in the checkpoint system to improve the titles stability and clear annoying gameplay bugs

