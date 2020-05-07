The Lord of the Rings: Gollum info revealed

This week, German gaming magazine GameStar published an exclusive first look preview of developer Daedalic Entertainment's new stealth-adventure based on J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy novels The Lord of the Rings. Since this was the first time anyone was allowed to check out the work-in-progress project, we'll summarize a few of their observations so you can get a clearer picture about what this game is all about.

First of all, we learn that Daedalic is working on a classic stealth adventure. Gollum is nimble and he can climb well, but he does not stand a chance in a fair and square fight against the mighty Orcs. Therefore, we have to rely on stealth to quietly take out guards from the shadows.

According to Gamestar, fighting is not a part of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. Next, they describe that we can expect a somewhat vertical level design, as the athletic creature climbs freely around the environment. This works, apparently, similar to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

At the centre of this adventure is, of course, the broken character of Gollum and Smeagol, which Daedalic tries to capture. His split personality will be an active element in game's dialogue and choice system and, as Gamestar describes, we can expect optical effects and interferences that try to hinder us choosing certain answers or make decisions that he has neglected for too long.

Although such a charged-up personality comes with its own deal of problems, Gollum will be accompanied in his travels, at least in some sections. In the report, we learn, that he works with other beings or people to achieve a temporal goal and thus, proceed with the story. By the way, Gollum will not only hang around in Mordor but also travel to other areas of Tolkien's fantasy world. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is planned to release next year on PC, Xbox Series X and PS5.

