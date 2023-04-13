The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has gone gold

HQ

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was one of the titles that was badly hit by the pandemic. It was announced back in 2019 with a planned release 2021, but this obviously didn't happen, and it was delayed to September 2022. Well... this didn't happen either and last summer it was eventually delayed by "a few months", but didn't make that either until a 2023 premiere was decided. This time, Gollum will be here though, and the reason we think so is because the game has now "gone gold". This is developers speak stating that the development is basically finished.

With over a month to go until the release, Daedalic Entertainment has a good opportunity to polish The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and make sure it's living up to its full potential when it launches for PC, PlayStation and Xbox on May 25 before coming to Switch "later in 2023".