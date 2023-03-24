The Lord of the Rings: Gollum gets May release date in gameplay showcase

HQ

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was one of the first games officially announced for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, and was supposed to launch around the same time as the newest consoles before several delays changed those plans quite a lot. The wait will soon be over, however, as we finally have a launch date that I highly doubt will be pushed again.

Daedalic Entertainment and Nacon have released a close to 40-minute gameplay showcase for the game, and it ends by revealing that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will launch on PC, PlayStation and Xbox on May 25. Nintendo Switch owners will have to wait till "later in 2023".

In terms of the gameplay itself, we're shown different parts of the game with a heavy focus on traversal and stealth in what you might call old-fashioned environments very reminiscent of classic platformers.

We'll see if this is interesting enough for many gamers out there in the same month as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and shortly before Street Fighter 6, Diablo IV and Final Fantasy XVI come out.

What do you think?