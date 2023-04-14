Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum gets a pre-order trailer with new gameplay

The Precious Edition will bring a bunch of fun goodies to check out.

Nacon would like us to pre-order The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which launches on May 25 after two years of delays. They are especially proud of the recently revealed Precious Edition, which includes extras like a lore compendium, a Sindarin voiceover pack for Elvish characters and a whole lot more that fans will appreciate.

In a brand new pre-order trailer, we get to meet both Gandalf and Gollum with plenty of gameplay, plus a rundown of what the Precious Edition has to offer. Check it out below.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum launches for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. No delays are to be expected as the game went gold this week, something we reported about recently.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

