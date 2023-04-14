The Lord of the Rings: Gollum gets a pre-order trailer with new gameplay

HQ

Nacon would like us to pre-order The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which launches on May 25 after two years of delays. They are especially proud of the recently revealed Precious Edition, which includes extras like a lore compendium, a Sindarin voiceover pack for Elvish characters and a whole lot more that fans will appreciate.

In a brand new pre-order trailer, we get to meet both Gandalf and Gollum with plenty of gameplay, plus a rundown of what the Precious Edition has to offer. Check it out below.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum launches for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. No delays are to be expected as the game went gold this week, something we reported about recently.