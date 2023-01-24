The Lord of the Rings: Gollum gets a new release date

HQ

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has a new release date, and is now expected to launch some time between April and September 2023.

Delayed last September, it was said that the stealth-action game would need a few more months to finish development, but thanks to Nacon's Q3 2022/2023 sales report, we know Lord of the Rings: Gollum is lined up for release at some point between the 1st of April and the 31st of September 2023.

This is not exactly a direct release date, but we do now have a new window for when the game will be coming out. Hopefully, it'll lean more towards the earlier portion of this time period, as otherwise we're looking at a full year delay on Lord of the Rings: Gollum.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was originally announced with a 2021 release date, which was then pushed to September 2022, which was then followed by another delay. When it does come out, the game will be available on Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch.