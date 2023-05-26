The Lord of the Rings: Gollum devs apologise for the bad game

HQ

Unimpressive trailers and several delays fortunately lead many to basically forget that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum launched earlier this week. I say fortunately because Ben is far from the only one that says the game is very bad. These reactions have now made the developers at Daedalic deliver an apology.

The Twitter post says:

"We would like to sincerely apologize for the underwhelming experience many of you have had with The Lord of Ring: Gollum upon its release. We acknowledge and deeply regret that the game did not meet the expectations we set for ourselves or for our dedicated community. Please accept our sincere apologies for any disappointment this may have caused."

Fair enough. It's nice to see developers and publishers live up to their mistakes, but are they really? Here's what the team says about the game's future:

"We understand that a game's success relies on the enjoyment and satisfaction of its players. We genuinely value your feedback and have been actively listening to your voices, reading your comments, and analyzing the constructive criticism and suggestions you have provided.

Our development team has been working diligently to address the bugs and technical issues many of you experienced. We are committed to providing you with patches that will allow you to enjoy the game to its fullest potential."

Bugs and technical issues are just a small part of Ben's problem with the game, as many of the core pillars aren't satisfying either. Most of the are near impossible and very expensive to fix, so would some polish be enough to make The Lord of the Rings: Gollum a success or at least okay? You tell me.