The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum delivers precious gameplay

The game is set to release in 2022.

Daedalic Entertainment had the honour of announcing one of the first delays of 2021 when the studio decided to push The Lord of the Rings: Gollum to the third quarter of 2022 two months ago. Fortunately, we won't have to wait that long to get our first look at the game in motion.

While yesterday's gameplay teaser is somewhat short, it at least shows that Daedalic wasn't kidding when we were told The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will focus on traversal and stealth. Makes sense when our goal is to escape Barad-dûr. We've also gotten some new screenshots, which among other things reveal an updated version of dialogue-like choice system, which will let us decide to listen to the Smeagol or Gollum side of our conscience.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
The Lord of the Rings: GollumThe Lord of the Rings: GollumThe Lord of the Rings: GollumThe Lord of the Rings: Gollum

