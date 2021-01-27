Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum delayed to 2022

We have both good news and bad news for you, precious.

Months have gone between each time we got noteworthy news about Daedalic Entertainment's The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, but we expected to learn a lot more in the comings months because the developers from the get-go said that the game was set to launch in 2021. Then Covid-19 happened...

The German developer studio has both good and bad news for us. The bad news: The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has been delayed to some time in 2022. The good news is that it has signed a co-publishing and distribution agreement with Nacon. Hopefully this leads to some additional resources for the development team and extra public awareness when we finally get to see if this is something precious next year.

