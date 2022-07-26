The Lord of the Rings: Gollum delayed by "a few months"

HQ

The gaming year of 2021 started in a pretty depressing way as it was only a few weeks old when it was confirmed that both Hogwarts Legacy and The Lord of the Rings: Gollum would be delayed to 2022. But as most of you probably have noticed, it has been eerie quiet about the game for a long time, and nothing really seems to indicate that the planned September release actually will happen.

Well, it turns out there's a good reason for the lack of hype engines, and that is another delay. As revealed on Twitter, the game has been pushed forward "a few months", but what this really means remains to be seen, and we assume it will probably not be released 2022 at all:

"First of all, we would like to thank all of you for your patience and support so far. Over the last years, our team has been working hard to bring you a remarkable story in a breathtaking world, filled with magic and wonder.

We are dedicated to meeting our community's expectations and uncovering the untold story of Gollum in a way that honors the vision of J. R. R. Tolkien. That being said, in order to deliver the best possible experience, we have decided to push the release of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum by a few months. We will update you with an exact timing in the near future. We are grateful for our passionate community and we cannot wait to share this unique adventure with you soon!"

What is your impression of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum from what we've seen so far?