The Lord of the Rings composer may work for the TV series

Peter Jackson is, as you probably know, not involved in Amazon's massive Lord of the Rings TV series, but apparently a key co-worker from the hit trilogy is negotiating his return to Middle Earth, according to Deadline. They claim that the composer Howard Shore, who did the marvellous soundtrack, may be heading back to Tolkien's beloved fantasy world, which is expected to have a streaming premiere next September on Amazon Prime.

Shore won three Oscars for his work on the fantasy films and has also written the music for all the Hobbit films, Scorcese films like Hugo and The Aviator, classics like Silence of the Lambs and also several Cronenberg works. What do you think of Howard Shore's music for Peter Jackson's film series and would you like to see him contribute to Amazon's blockbuster series?