The Lord of the Rings Amazon Prime cast revealed

Lord of the Rings fans will no doubt be excited about the Amazon Prime series that's being developed, extending Tolkein's universe with a story that Amazon is being pretty secretive about, but now we know a lot of the cast that'll be bringing Middle-earth to life again.

This was unveiled in a surprise thread on Twitter, which tells us that we can expect to see Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, and Daniel Weyman.

The catch is that we don't know who these actors will be playing, so we're still none the wiser about characters and plot for this series, although the cast list is a step in the right direction at least.

As a reminder, the series has already been renewed for a second season, so it's a good time to be a fan of fantasy TV, especially with The Witcher just being released on Netflix as well.

Are you impressed by the cast?