The Lord of Rings: The Rings of Power is set for an action-packed second season next month

We've known for a while that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power would be back for its second season at the end of August, and we even had an early look at this follow-up batch of episodes earlier this year. But now that we're a month away from its arrival on Prime Video, a lengthy and full trailer has dropped giving us a teaser of a very action-packed second outing.

The trailer not only teased lots of big battle scenes, but it also presented brief looks at various iconic characters and monsters, including a very young Shelob the spider, an army of Barrow-wights, a Sea Worm, Ents, and the Hill-troll Damrod (who is based on Mike Ehrmantraut).

You can catch the awesome trailer below ahead of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power returning on August 29.