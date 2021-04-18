The Longing is out now on Nintendo Switch

You're watching Advertisements

One of the titles to drop right after this week's Nintendo Indie World Showcase was The Longing, an unusual point-and-click game that takes 400 days to complete. The game has been out on PC since 2020 and so far it has generated a very positive response from users on Steam. The Nintendo Switch is now the first console that the game has launched on, as its not currently present on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

You can take a look at the announcement trailer from this week's presentation above.