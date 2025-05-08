The Long Walk trailer sees Mark Hamill as the villain of Stephen King's first written novel

The first trailer for the adaptation of Stephen King's The Long Walk is here. Featuring Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, and more as young lads trying to seriously up their step count, The Long Walk is King's first written novel, and looks to be a tense thriller.

The plot sees 100 young men take part in a competition known as The Long Walk, which sees them have to keep up a 3 mph pace as they walk along a long, open road. If they stop, if they slow down, they'll be given two warnings before getting shot.

There can only be one winner of this game, so players will have to just keep walking. Think Squid Game, but there's just one game and it only involves walking. We'll have to see how the film works, but from the trailer, it seems like director Francis Lawrence has managed to make a really lengthy stroll rather interesting.