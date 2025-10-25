HQ

To say that Stephen King is hotter than ever right now, after 65 published novels and nearly 200 published short stories, at the age of 78 and after writing best-selling books for 50 (!) years, is to me almost absurd. But it is, and the wave of film adaptations that have appeared in the last two years is almost mind-boggling. King film adaptations are pouring out, and just before Edgar Wright's much-hyped The Running Man appears, The Long Walk has finally made its way to streaming heaven.

The picture is desolately colourless, sepia-yellow and fancy.

Cooper Hoffman (who made his debut in Licorice Pizza) will be seen a lot in the future, I guess.

The book was King's first (at least his first written, as Carrie remains his first published novel), and is something of a cross between The Time of the Plague and Stand By Me, and a metaphorical slap in the face of our ultra-materialistic society and our very human tendency never to question power and the state. The film, like its predecessor, is set in 1967 and takes place in a kind of post-apocalyptic past where an annual challenge takes place in which 50 young men compete to see who can walk the furthest, without rest or interruption. If their speed drops below a certain figure, they are shot dead. If they deviate from the predetermined path, they are shot to death in the same way as if they rest or stop. Under these conditions, which are strange to say the least, a group of lost young people find not only themselves but each other, and this is where this film really shines.

It will be poignant and strange, in typical King fashion.

Cooper Hoffman as Raymond Garraty (#47) and David Jonsson as Peter McVries (#23) are both standouts and the two who steal this film in an ensemble of several very talented young gentlemen. There are real sparks about these two whose relationship could have easily been bland and stuffed with tropes, but instead manages to be humanly believable and nuanced in a way that I don't think King may have been an expert at, during his amazing career. There is despair here, hope, meaning, futility and a well-built nerve via sharp direction that makes all 108 minutes work very well. At the helm is Francis Lawrence (I Am Legend, Constantine, Hunger Games) and minus a few missteps with empty, one-note Hunger Games sequels, he's really back in great form here. There are parts of The Long Walk that perhaps don't work as well as intended (Luke Skywalker as a general, being one of those moments) but on the whole this is a well-made film and a gripping, watchable drama.