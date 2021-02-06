The Long Sword was the most popular weapon in the Monster Hunter Rise demo

You're watching Advertisements

With the time-limited demo for Monster Hunter Rise now being pulled from the Switch eShop, Nintendo has shared pretty pretty interesting details. We now know which weapons hunters gravitated to the most when setting out to slay its many different creatures. Coming in first place was the Long Sword, which was used by 19.1% of players. In second place was the Great Sword with 9.7% and narrowly behind it in third was the Hunting Horn with 9.6%.

With 14 different weapons in total, it's quite surprising to see the Long Sword being the primary choice for almost a fifth of the player base. That said, it does resemble a typical sword that you would find in other RPGs, and it has some great advantages such as its long range and quick speed. Interestingly, the Long Sword hasn't been an independent weapon class since the start of the series, as it first made an appearance in Monster Hunter 2.

Monster Hunter Rise is set to launch exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2021. You can read our preview of the game here.

