The Long Dark removed from GeForce Now

Hinterland Games' survival adventure The Long Dark appeared on GeForce Now a while back and those who played the game through the service were probably surprised to find that it recently suddenly disappeared.

As it turns out, Hinterland Games asked for the game to be taken off the service's lineup because of the fact that Nvidia had failed to ask for permission to add it in the first place. Hinterland Games game director Raphael van Lierop explained the situation on Twitter;

"Sorry to those who are disappointed you can no longer play #thelongdark on GeForce Now. Nvidia didn't ask for our permission to put the game on the platform so we asked them to remove it. Please take your complaints to them, not us. Devs should control where their games exist".

He then proceeded to explain that the situation was no big deal and made sure that people knew that Nvidia apologised for the ordeal: "Nvidia admitted they made a mistake releasing without our permission, apologized, asked us if we'd like to stay on the platform, and we said "not at the moment".

"This was purely an oversight on Nvidia's part. I don't think we're the only developer/publisher who has decided to remove their games from GFN for the time being. Doesn't mean we won't bring it back in the future".