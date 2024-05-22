The logo for the upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie revealed

HQ

At the end of last summer, just a few months after the premiere of Street Fighter 6, it was revealed that Capcom and Legendary Entertainment had joined forces to make a new live-action movie based on Street Fighter. The honour of creating and directing the project went to the duo Danny and Michael Philippou, who are best known for the acclaimed horror film Talk to Me.

If that sounds like an odd choice, it's worth knowing that the pair made a hugely acclaimed Street Fighter short film on YouTube eight years ago, which you can check out below.

Pleasantly enough, it seems that work on the film is actually going ahead, and in connection with the Las Vegas Licensing Expo, Collider has now exclusively had the honour of unveiling the film's logo. You can check out what it looks like in the X-post below. We don't know yet when the cast will be decided and the filming will start, but we will of course report back when the time comes.