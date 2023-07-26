The logo for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has leaked

HQ

Yeah, well... There's nothing really amazing about this. Activision will continue on the same track and will roll out Modern Warfare III in November before pushing out Black Ops V in the autumn of 2024 and then Modern Warfare IV in the winter of 2025. We all know what the past 16 years have been like, and we all know how it will continue. The logo for the upcoming Modern Warfare III is also exactly the same logo as the 2022 game Modern Warfare II, but with another red line. However, Monster makes special Call of Duty cans, again, and has accidentally leaked an image of their in-store materials that includes the logo. In the picture we also see the game's most popular character John Price posing in a nice fishing hat.