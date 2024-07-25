The Logitech G515 TKL offers the same G515 quality in a smaller form factor

HQ

Recently, Logitech released a TKL version of its G515. If you're not aware, TKL stands for ten keyless, and it takes ten keys from the keyboard to allow you more space on your desk, mainly for mouse movement.

Even with those ten missing keys, Logitech has still packed the same functionality into this version of the G515. There are also the usual Logitech bits of flair, like having some lovely RGB for those who like pretty colours in the LightSync RGB.

There are also multiple connection options, including a 2.4 GHz dongle connection and Bluetooth if you're not bothered about your super fast speeds. Check out all the features and our opinions on the keyboard in the Quick Look below: