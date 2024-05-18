The Lofi Girl has come to Fortnite

HQ

The Lofi Girl has become quite a popular and well known character. Originally debuting as one of the first lo-fi music streams on YouTube, the Lofi Girl has become a bit of an icon on the internet, and now that fame is seeing her coming to Epic Games' battle royale Fortnite.

This won't be in the form of a skin or cosmetic (yet) but rather in the form of a new Creative mode Island where you can visit the Lofi Girl's room from a new perspective, solve quests, uncover secrets and even customise the appearance of the Lofi Girl herself with themed cosmetics.

To join in and check out the Island, simply input this code: 6437-7858-4061